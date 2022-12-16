JESSIEVILLE — For Thursday night hoops on the road, it was a Lion duel on the hardwood as the Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions faced off against Jessieville in conference basketball competition. In a three game stanza of hoop action, the visiting Bismarck hoopsters fell short to Jessieville in league competition.
In junior varsity boys action as the JV Lions fell in defeat to Jessieville, 32-15.
In the senior high girls match-up, the Lady Lions competed hard, but suffered a tough road defeat to Jessieville, 51-26.
In the nightcap, the senior high boys displayed a showdown on the court. The visiting Bismarck Lions netted two double-digit scoring quarters, but home court advantage played in favor of Jessieville—securing a 66-42 victory against the BHS Lion hoopsters.
