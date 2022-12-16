Bismarck Lions logo pic.

JESSIEVILLE — For Thursday night hoops on the road, it was a Lion duel on the hardwood as the Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions faced off against Jessieville in conference basketball competition. In a three game stanza of hoop action, the visiting Bismarck hoopsters fell short to Jessieville in league competition. 

In junior varsity boys action as the JV Lions fell in defeat to Jessieville, 32-15. 

