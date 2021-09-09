The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions tennis teams returned to the tennis courts last Tuesday August 31 for singles and doubles competition against the Fountain Lake Cobras and Lady Cobras in senior high boys and girls matches.
The doubles team of Lady Lions’ Bailey Burch/Norah Kopkau, and Alydia Zia/Kyleigh Schoultz prevailed in their matches against Murfreesboro. Also, Lady Lion Tori Lingo defeated her opponent during singles competition.
