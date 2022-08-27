MALVERN — It was a big night for the Malvern Jr. Leopard-Cubs and hometown native Austin Warford, making his debut as the head coach of the junior high football team Thursday night at Claude Mann Stadium, on David Alpe Field. The Jr. Cubs shut out the visiting Riverview Jr. Raiders 38-0 to open the 2022 junior high football season.
Warford, a former standout Leopard and assistant coach for the junior high last season now has moved over as the head coach of the Jr. Cubs— kicking off their season 1-0.