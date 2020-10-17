Back-to-back onside kicks and flags in the third quarter changed the game between the Bismarck Lions and the Horatio Lions Friday at Doyle Henderson Field in Bismarck.
It was homecoming for Bismarck and they didn’t disappoint their home fans. After a wild second half, Bismarck came away with the victory 46-12.
It’s the second win for Bismarck and their first conference win of the season. Bismarck is 2-5 on the season and 1-3 in 5-3A conference play. Bismarck hosts Prescott (5-0 overall, 3-0 conference) next Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
For more details on Bismarck's game with Horatio check out today's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.