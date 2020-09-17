The Bismarck boys and girls golf teams have been busy taking on Centerpoint and Lake Hamilton Monday at the Glenwood Country Club then hosting Jessieville at DeGray Lake Golf Course Tuesday.
In their match on Monday, the Bismarck boys golf team came in second with a team score of 189. The Centerpoint boys golf team place first with a team score of 173 and Lake Hamilton placed third with a team score of 192.
In girls’ competition Monday, Bismarck placed second with a team score of 147. Lake Hamilton placed first with a score of 140 and Centerpoint placed third with a score of 150.
On Tuesday, the Bismarck golf teams were back at DeGray Lake Golf Course taking on Jessieville. Both the boys and girls golf teams placed first in the 18-hole match. The Bismarck boys had a team score of 290 while Jessieville finished with a team score of 376.
The Bismarck girls finished first with a team score of 259. Jessieville finished with a score of 334.