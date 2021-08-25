The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions golf teams swept victories Monday in a 9-hole match during senior high golf competition hosted at the DeGray Golf Course.
In the boys match, the Lions finished first place with a team winning score of 136—Blake Smith earned medalist honors with the overall top performance and shot a 40.
In the girls match, the Lady Lions captured victory by 54 strokes with a team winning score of 133—Anna Cain earned medalist honors and shot a 40, Hannah Collie shot a 44 as the runner-up medalist.
