Bismarck Lion golfer Blake Smith   earned medalist in the senior high boys match Monday.

The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions golf teams swept victories Monday in a 9-hole match during senior high golf competition hosted at the DeGray Golf Course.

In the boys match, the Lions finished first place with a team winning score of 136—Blake Smith earned medalist honors with the overall top performance and shot a 40. 

In the girls match, the Lady Lions captured victory by 54 strokes with a team winning score of 133—Anna Cain earned medalist honors and shot a 40, Hannah Collie shot a 44 as the runner-up medalist. 

