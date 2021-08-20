Monday, the DeGray Golf Course was the site that hosted Bismarck, Poyen and Cosstatot River golf teams in a 9-hole match for senior high boys and girls competition.
In the girls match, the Bismarck Lady Lions finished first place overall with a winning team score of 143.
The Poyen Lady Indians finished second with a team score of 182 and Cossatot River finished third with a team score of 201.
In the boys match, the Bismarck Lions finished first place overall with a winning team score of 134. The Poyen Indians finished runners-up for second place and shot 148 with Cossatot River finishing third place—shooting 161.
For the overall top performance in the boys match, Poyen’s golfer Blayden Gilham earned medalist honors and shot a 40.
