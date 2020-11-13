Rounding out the first week of basketball, the Bismarck 7th grade and Jr. High Lions and Lady Lions took on the Dierks Outlaws Thursday.
The 7th grade Lions, the Jr. Lady Lions, and the Jr. Lions all defeated Dierks while the 7th grade Lady Lions tied with the 7th grade Lady Outlaws. The 7th grade and Jr. High teams return to action against Hot Spring County rivals Magnet Cove on Monday. Games begin at 4:30 p.m. at Holt Gymnasium in Bismarck.
