The Bismarck Jr. High Cheerleaders received several awards and special honors while attending the 2023 Universal Cheerleaders Association B2 Cheer Dance camp hosted at the Bank OZK Arena at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The team brought back some trophy hardware and was awarded the
Bismarck Jr. High Cheerleaders receive camp honors for 2023
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- "Glitz, Glam, and Glory" at the 2023 Miss Brickfest Pageant
- Wreck in downtown Malvern
- Cheer camp showcase at Bank OZK Arena; Glen Rose, Magnet Cove cheerleaders showcase the spirit at camp
- Diamond Leopards face Bauxite; Malvern splits road wins against Miners
- Bismarck Jr. High Cheerleaders receive camp honors for 2023
- Saline Health System to host baby fair June 24
- Local NAACP Chapter being formed
- "Touch A Truck" community event at the library
Popular Content
Articles
- Wreck in downtown Malvern
- Cast your votes in the Readers' Choice Awards 2023
- Beyond The Diamond: A uplifting spiritual championship; Donica McEntire embraces a regional title won with meaningful emotions felt by father’s spirit
- Game Craz coming to Malvern
- Baseball-sized hail rocks central Arkansas Wednesday
- Two Found Dead In Rockport Home
- Miss Brickfest set for Saturday
- Nominate your favorite businesses and people
- Chance Cleveland: Former Malvern coach makes first trip back
- HSCSO bust driver with drugs in Friendship
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What season do you prefer?
You voted: