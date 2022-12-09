CARLISLE — On the road in tournament hoops Saturday, the Bismarck Lady Lions secured a nine-point victory against Lonoke 54-45 in the consolation game for senior high girls basketball competition in the Carlisle Invitational.
For the game, Lady Lions’ Victoria Ling and Avery Efird paced Bismarck pouring in 17 points with six rebounds apiece—while Alydia Zia contributed 10 points for double-figures. Bailey Burch added seven points. Efird also had seven steals to provide a defensive spark for Bismarck.