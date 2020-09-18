The Bismarck Jr. and Sr. Lady Lions cross country teams participated in the Warrior Invitational last Saturday, hosted at Trinity Christian High School.
In the Sr. girls 5,000 meter run there were 45 participants from around 29 different schools from around the state. Bismarck had one runner in the 5,000 meter run. In the Jr. girls two mile run there were 122 participants from different schools. Bismarck had four runners in the two mile run.
For individual results check out today's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.