BISMARCK — The Bismarck Lions have found back their spark of dominance and productive overall play on the gridiron after their totally dominating the Horatio Lions 32-0 last week on the road in 5-3A Conference play. This Friday, the Lions are up against their toughest challenge to face the Class 3A No. 1 ranked Prescott Curley Wolves on the road for Week 8 of Arkansas High School football competition.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., at Cummins Stadium, Eddie Jackson Field.
