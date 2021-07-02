The Bismarck Lions will be hosting a basketball shooting and skills camp for girls and boys entering the fourth through seventh grades July 19-21 beginning at 9 a.m. until noon at the high school gymnasium. Entry fee is $50 per camper with 40 spots available.
Fill out registration form (on the district website) and return with camp fee to:
Bismarck Middle School Office or you can mail to:
Mark Hamby, Bismarck Middle School, 11636 HWY 84, Bismarck, AR 71929
For more story details, read Friday's July 2 MDR newspaper edition.