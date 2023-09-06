Bismarck vs. Poyen football match-up logo pic

Once again, this Friday night anticipates a classic match-up between two area football programs that have some winning momentum after securing their first wins last week to set up a sizzling non-conference showdown for Week 2 featuring the Class 2A Poyen Indians hosting the Class 3A Bismarck Lions at Malvern National Bank Stadium, on Indian Field.

