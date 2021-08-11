The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions golf team finished with another overall phenomenal performance on the golf course Monday while hosting Nashville and Jessieville for senior high boys and girls match competition at the DeGray Golf Course.
In senior high boys competition, the Lions finished first overall by nine strokes with a team winning score of 134 defeating Nashville taking second and shooting a 145 and Jessieville finishing third with a 188. Bismarck Lions’ Braden Efird was co-medalist and shot a 43.
In senior girls competition, the Lady Lions had a strong performance and finished second overall behind five strokes with a 136 to Nashville team winning score of 131.
Read more details in Wednesday's August 11 MDR newspaper edition.