POYEN — It was super Tuesday
hoops in Indian Country and the Poyen Indians and Lady Indians faced off in a four game stanza of showdowns at the Jerry and Ouida Newton Arena in Poyen.
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 7:59 pm
In the first contest, the junior high girls took the court to tip-off the night’s action. For a 24 minute outing of intensity, the Jr. Lady Indians defeated rivals Bismarck Jr. Lady Lions, 47-20. Poyen’s Kenady Barrett led all scorers and dropped 12 points with Sophie Beard adding 10 points for a duo of double-figures.
In the junior high boys game, the Jr. Indians prevailed against Bismarck Jr. Lions, 48-36. For the game, Jr. Lions’ Preston Hughes led the way with 13 points, Ethan Hughes followed with 12 points for double-figures.
In senior high basketball competition, the visiting Bismarck Lady Lions secured a 43-37 victory against the Lady Indians in their rivalry hoops.
In the nightcap, the Lions roared on the road in victory against the Indians 42-34.
Read full story details in Thursday's November 17 MDR newspaper edition.
