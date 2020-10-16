It’s homecoming for the Bismarck Lions as they head back to Doyle Henderson Field to face the Horatio Lions Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Bismarck is looking to rebound from it’s five game losing skid as they go against Horatio. Bismarck, 1-5 overall and 0-3 in 5-3A conference play, are coming off a 49-14 loss to county and conference rivals Glen Rose last Friday. Bismarck held the lead early against Glen Rose after Braden Efird returned the opening kickoff for a 76-yard touchdown. But the lead wouldn’t stick as Glen Rose scored four times in the first quarter, including an 85 yard interception for a touchdown. Glen Rose was able to score seven times before Bismarck found the end zone again on a 10-yard touchdown run in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Horatio (0-5 overall, 0-2 conference) is also trying to get in the win column as they face Bismarck. Horatio is currently on an 18-game losing streak with their last win coming in 2018 against Bismarck. Last week Horatio took on Fouke and lost 26-7. Horatio was tied with Fouke 7-7 in the second quarter and trailed 15-7 at halftime. But Fouke was able to outgain Horatio 324-165 and were able to rush for 248 yards while Horatio was held to only 43 yards on 35 carries.
In last year’s match up, Bismarck blew past Horatio in a 38-7 win. Bismarck had 294 total yards of offense while holding Horatio to just 35 total yards. Bismarck will look to do the same this season and get the win over Horatio. Horatio leads the series 8-6.