The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions tennis teams recently competed in the 3A State Tennis Tournament.
The Lions had one boys doubles team while the Lady Lions had one girls doubles team and a girls singles participant. Bismarck’s Grady Howell and Ethan Davis, the Lions boys doubles team, lost in the first round of the tournament to players from McGehee. Bismarck’s girls doubles team consisting of Audrey Kizziar and Alivia Gordon lost in the first round to players from Bergman. In girls singles action, Bismarck’s Caitlyn Castleberry lost in the first round to a player from Cave City.
The state tournament was the conclusion of the Bismarck tennis teams’ season. The tennis teams are coached by Brett Barber.
Bismarck Boys Doubles 3A State Tournament Results:
Grady Howell/Ethan Davis (Bismarck) lost in the first round to Payton Harrison/Christain White (McGehee) 6-0, 0-6, 5-7.
Bismarck Girls Doubles 3A State Tournament Results:
Audrey Kizziar/Alivia Gordon (Bismarck) lost in the first round to Maddi Holt/Kessa Willis (Bergman) 6-7, 2-6.
Bismarck Girls Singles 3A State Tournament Results:
Caitlyn Castleberry (Bismarck) lost in the first round to Keylee Lyons (Cave City) 2-6, 0-6.