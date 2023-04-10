HOT SPRINGS — The Bismarck Lion and Lady Lion tracksters competed in the annual Joe Reese Memorial Sr. High Relays hosted at Tommy Holt Stadium in Hot Springs. Bismarck Lady Lion trackster Kelssi Davis placed in the 800 meter run and finished strong amongst a variety of runners in the 1600 meter run. The Lions competed hard throughout several events during the meet.
Bismarck tracksters roar in meet competition in Hot Springs
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
