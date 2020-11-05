Bismarck Lions Sr. High cross country team won the 7-3A District Meet championship Saturday at Genoa Central High School.
The Sr. Lions’ top five runners all received medals for finishing in the top 10. The top finisher for the Sr. Lions was Eli VanWie who placed third with a season best time of 19:25 in the 3.1 Mile Run. Other medalists for the Sr. Lions were Wayne Porterfield (5th place), Christian Leon (6th place), Collin Parrie (7th place), and Logan Bubulka (8th place). Other Sr. Lion runners include Black Smith (11th place), Beau Wesson (13th place), Brandon Stacy (16th place), Nathan Porterfield (17th place), and Colin Jones (18th place).
The Jr. Lions cross country team also competed well in the district meet Saturday. Bismarck 8th grader Joseph Porter led the Jr. Lions and finished the 2 Mile Run first with a season best time of 11:34. Other runners for the Jr. Lions were Gabe Digiacomo (4th place), Kevin Diaz (5th place), and James Roeck (11th place).
The Bismarck Lions cross country teams are coached by Mark Hamby.