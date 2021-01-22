Jr. Lady Warriors vs. Trinity Christian hoops pic.

Ouachita's Delaney Daniell (25) goes airborne against the Trinity Christian defense with a one-handed floater during junior high girls hoop action Tuesday at Ouachita High School Gymnasium. Delaney led the Jr. Lady Warriors with 11 points in double-figures and outscored Trinity Christian in Ouachita's 37-6 victory.

 Gerren Smith

To produce a dynamic display of defensive dominance on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court Tuesday for the basketball fans in Donaldson, the Ouachita Jr. Lady Warriors cruised to a 37-6 victory against Trinity Christian in junior high girls basketball action at the Ouachita High School Gymnasium.

The highlight of the game was the Jr. Lady Warriors defense in the first half. Ouachita held Trinity Christian scoreless the entire 12 minutes of action—without a made basket from the field, foul line or behind the arc. Read full game details in Thursdays January 21 MDR newspaper edition.

