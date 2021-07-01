With several male and female racers and walkers participating in the 40th anniversary of the Brickfest 5K Saturday in Malvern, Wesley Hunt and Brooke Cowart finished as the overall winners. Hunt was the overall male winner and finished with a winning time of 18:59:00. Cowart finished as the overall female winner and finished with a winning time of 24:38:00. The race also featured several other winners of all age groups that participated as runners and walkers.
Winners received medals for first through third places in all of the age groups. Sponsors for the Brickfest 5K race event were Malvern National Bank, Farmer’s Bank & Trust, Southern Bancorp, Arvest Bank, Regency Funeral Home, Print Mania and Arkansas GEO.
The race began at 7:30 a.m.
See full race results and winners in Thursday's July 1 MDR newspaper edition.