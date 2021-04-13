Lady Panthers softball pic.

STEPPING UP: Marleigh McCutcheon recorded her first solo career home run against Poyen and continues to provide productive play defensively for the Lady Panthers as one of several key freshmen stepping up in key victories for Magnet Cove’s softball program during the 2021 season.

 Gerren Smith

Dynamic playmaking has led to some destruction on the diamond for the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers during 7-2A Conference softball competition. The Lady Panthers came out victorious in an intense and competitive contest hosting rivals’ Poyen Lady Indians 10-1, then topping the Caddo Hills Indians 17-2 on their home territory in Magnet Cove.

Magnet Cove softball head coach Hunter Vincent continues to observe positive production from the team’s chemistry in their maturity and growth as a productive unit.

Read more details in Tuesdays April 13 MDR newspaper edition.

Tags

Recommended for you