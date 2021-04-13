Dynamic playmaking has led to some destruction on the diamond for the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers during 7-2A Conference softball competition. The Lady Panthers came out victorious in an intense and competitive contest hosting rivals’ Poyen Lady Indians 10-1, then topping the Caddo Hills Indians 17-2 on their home territory in Magnet Cove.
Magnet Cove softball head coach Hunter Vincent continues to observe positive production from the team’s chemistry in their maturity and growth as a productive unit.
Read more details in Tuesdays April 13 MDR newspaper edition.