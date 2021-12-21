MALVERN — Malvern’s hometown hoopsters’ Dyelon Caradine and Tyler Francis sparked the offensive surge with productive scoring production in a close and tough 4A-7 Conference opener loss to rivals’ Nashville 55-52 Friday in senior high boys basketball competition at the Leopard Center.
Caradine led the way for Malvern with 13 points and buried three triples from downtown while Francis followed with 12 points and dropped two triples beyond the arc for a Leopard duo of double-figures.
