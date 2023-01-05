MALVERN — To tip-off the new year victorious on the hardwood, Malvern’s Dyelon Caradine knocked down two clutch free-throws that secured a 50-49 victory against De Queen Tuesday in the Leopards conference opener at the Leopard Center.
Caradine’s clutch GW free-throws secures Malvern’s conf. opener win against De Queen 50-49
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
