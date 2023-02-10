MALVERN — Once again it was a proud day for the Leopard Country gridiron fanbase as the hometown’s star quarterback and elite playmaker Cedric “Ced” Simmons signed his National Letter of Intent to play collegiate football at Arkansas Tech University and join the Wonder Boys athletic program for the fall of 2023. Simmons earned All-State honors this past 2022 football season to showcase a stellar senior year in leading the Malvern Leopard football team to its first state championship since 1993—the programs’ second ever state title under the direction of head coach JD Plumlee.

Tags

Recommended for you