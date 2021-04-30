It was do or die time for the Glen Rose Lady Beavers as senior Madeline Carver went up to bat in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s rivalry district tournament game against the Bismarck Lady Lions.
With two runners on base and one out, Carver was able to hit the ball down the third base line to allow Laney Crutchfield and senior Love Doddridge to score to win the game 5-4. Doddridge narrowly avoided the tag out by Bismarck’s Alivia Gordon to slide into home plate for the game winning run.
The whole game was an intense battle that ended up going into extra innings. The win for the Lady Beavers kept them alive in the 7-3A District Tournament and earned them a spot in the 3A Region 4 Tournament. The Lady Beavers now head to Ashdown tomorrow to face the second seeded Lady Panthers. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.