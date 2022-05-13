The championship journey is still alive for the Ouachita Warriors by defeating the Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds 10-0 in a shutout victory in the first round of the 2022 Class 1A State Baseball Tournament at Warrior Field Thursday. Then, the Warriors prevailed against the County Line Indians 11-1 Friday in the second round to advance to the state semifinals. They displayed another productive performance in their execution to advance through their competition in the state tournament.
The Ouachita Warriors are just one game away from competing on the greatest show on dirt in the state finals if successful in their state semifinals match-up Saturday in Arkadelphia.
The Warriors will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals in Arkadelphia against the winner of Friday's second round match-up Nemo Vista vs. Izard County.
See Warriors state tournament coverage in Friday's May 13 and Saturday's May 14 MDR newspaper editions.