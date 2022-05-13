NASHVILLE — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards pulled off a historic comeback victory to knock off the No. 2 seed Farmington Lady Cardinals 13-10 in the first round of the 2022 Class 4A State Softball Tournament hosted at Nashville City Park.
Malvern softball veteran head coach Darryl Baker was proud of how his Lady Leopards handled adversity and rallied back to keep their season alive and their state championship run intact.
Baker mentioned the Lady Leopards executed well and powered key hits in the frame. “I’m just so proud of our girls,” Baker said. Malvern was led by their stout duo pitchers of Audrey Carr and Katelyn Minge. Carr pitched the first two innings, then Minge finished out the game for the last five innings in the pitcher’s circle.
UP NEXT
Now, the Lady Leopards are set for round two in the state tournament and scheduled to play Valley View today at 5:30 p.m. in Nashville.