MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Cubs had a tough night on the gridiron Thursday while hosting a good, talented and athletic team of the Hot Springs Jr. Trojans for junior high football competition at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field.
The Cubs were held to one end zone trip the entire contest—which Tavien Clegg soared across the goal line against the Jr. Trojans’ defense on a 28-yard run in the first quarter. Unfortunately, Clegg’s touchdown would result as the only points scored for Malvern as Hot Springs secured a 38-6 victory against the Cubs.
