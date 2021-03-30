Magnet Cove softball head coach Hunter Vincent believes his Lady Panthers are gearing up in the right direction after their series of battles on the diamond from the recent spring break performances.
The Lady Panthers have faced some stiff and championship caliber talent and Vincent was pleased by his teams’ competitive showing during softball competition.
Although Vincent knows the Lady Panthers are a young group, he has observed productive and positive play against several higher classification teams. These tough match-ups will help the Lady Panthers progress as a stout overall unit and Vincent can see their improvement blossoming thus far into the 2021 softball season.
