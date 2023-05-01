IMG_6528.JPG
Gerren Smith

MAGNET COVE — The Poyen Indians are set for more postseason action on the diamond by qualifying to compete in the 2A Central Regional Baseball Tournament behind a standout pitching display from pitcher Kullen Conner earning the victory in a seven inning outing on the mound and struck out 10 batters and threw 67 strikes across the plate to lead the Tribe past Conway Christian Eagles 5-2 Friday in the 5-2A District Tournament hosted at Magnet Cove.

