MALVERN — Monday night, it was showtime action from the hometown Malvern Jr. Leopard Cubs displaying their best home performance of the year and topped their visiting opponent Cutter Morning Star Jr. Eagles 54-21 in junior high boys basketball competition at the Leopard Center.
The Cubs’ star hoopster Kahlen Cooper led once again with another impressive home performance and ignited 16 points and drilled two triples from beyond the arc to lead all scorers. Keylen Ali followed and poured in 14 points through the net to display a duo of double-figures with Cooper against the Eagles.