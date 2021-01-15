A trio of the hometown Malvern Lady Cubs’ Chasney Cooper, Alexis Hawkins and Nadia Mitchell all accounted for nine points scored apiece— displayed a productive offensive execution to lead Malvern in victory on the road against the tough and scrappy Ouachita Jr. Lady Warriors 33-28 Tuesday in junior high girls basketball competition at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.
Although the Lady Cubs were victorious, the Jr. Lady Warriors provided a competitive match-up on their Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court for the entire 24 minute contest.
The Jr. Lady Warriors’ Delaney Daniell dropped a productive nine points to lead Ouachita in scoring. Read and see full game highlights in Fridays January 15 MDR newspaper edition.