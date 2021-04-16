A grand slam by Malvern’s Tyson Cooper was the icing on the cake for the Malvern Leopards Thursday as they defeated their Clark County rivals the Arkadelphia Badgers at Morrison Park.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Cooper was able to send the ball over the left field fence to drive in four runs to give the Leopards a 9-1 lead in the bottom of the second. In the next two innings the Leopards added two more insurance runs with Tyler Golden and Hunter Adams to win the game 11-1.
Malvern head baseball coach Jordan Knight said he felt that the Leopards competed well against the visiting Badgers. “Monday at Camden Harmony Grove we didn’t do a good job of fighting and competing,” Knight said about Monday’s 6-1 loss to Camden Harmony Grove. “We had a good meeting with the kids and we fought and competed with Mena then we carried it over. That’s all you can ask out of your kids and out of your program is that they can just fight and compete and give their best effort.”
