After a stellar showcase of talent displayed for the proud football fans of “Leopard Country” last Thursday at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field—the hometown Malvern Cubs will be in showdown mode tonight during a junior high scrimmage hosting the Sheridan Jr. Yellowjackets. Kickoff set at 6 p.m. at Claude Mann Stadium, David Alpe Field.
The Cubs will face off against Sheridan to finally provide a little early 2021 football season flavor of exciting junior high football action from a productive offseason and summer workout schedule.
Read story in Tuesday's August 17 MDR newspaper edition.