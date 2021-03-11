The proud fans of Claude Mann Stadium witness one of the all-time top-notch performances Tuesday from the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards soccer team rack up 10 first half goals, then one more in the second half in a shutout victory 11-0 hosting Little Rock Southwest on David Alpe Field.
In the second, the sportsmanship rule went into effect—which cut the time in half as the clock continued to roll.
Malvern soccer head coach Seth Roberts was thrilled to see the Lady Leopards playing with excitement and progressing from several aspects of productive execution in passing, shot selection and defending well.
Today at 5 p.m, the Lady Leopards will host Harmony Grove for soccer action at Claude Mann Stadium.
Read full game details and postgame analysis from coach Roberts in Fridays MDR newspaper edition.