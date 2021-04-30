Despite the final regular season contest not turning out in the home team Malvern's favor Tuesday at Claude Mann Stadium, the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards still provided a competitive match-up in a 4-1 loss hosting Bauxite in senior high girls soccer competition.
It was senior night and senior playmaker Jessica Cunningham scored the lone goal for Malvern for her final time performing in front of the hometown soccer fans at Claude Mann Stadium, on David Alpe Field.
Seniors' Viktoria Jergenson, Faith Harmon, Laura Paul and Sydney Martin provided a spark on their night to lead the Lady Leopards' execution against the Lady Miners. Also, senior Abby Loy made her return from injury and really made an impact defensively for Malvern.
