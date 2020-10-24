The Bismarck Lions had a crushing loss Friday as they hosted 5-3A conference opponents, the Prescott Curley Wolves, at Doyle Henderson Field.
The Curley Wolves (6-0 overall, 4-0 conference) defeated the Lions 63-6. The loss puts the Lions at 2-6 overall for the 2020 season and 1-4 in the 5-3A conference.
Next week, the Lions head to Fouke to take on the Panthers (1-4 overall, 1-3 conference). Fouke is coming off their second loss in a row after falling to the Jessieville Lions 42-13 on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium in Fouke.