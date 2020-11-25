Magnet Cove basketball head coach Matt Williamson was excited about the challenge to take over the girls basketball program for the 2020-2021 season. Williamson noted before the start of the season he aimed to instill a winning mentality and build up the culture in the Lady Panthers basketball program.
Now, in his debut season, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers shined in an exciting way Thursday by dominating Mt. Ida Lady Lions 59-33.
The Lady Panthers maintained an intense attitude in their dominance from the first half to the second half against Mt. Ida. Leading the surge was returning starter Karsen Davis showcasing an impressive overall season debut to pour a whipping 21 points as the game's high-scorer. Following Davis was seniors' Zoe Rednour dropping 14 points and Kassidy Gray adding a strong 10 points to post in double-figures for the Lady Panthers. Davis drilled five trifectas (3-pointers) to display a productive shooting performance from downtown. Gray also nailed a trey from behind the arc that contributed to Magnet Cove's 26-point season-opener home victory. Read more details in Wednesdays November 25 MDR newspaper edition.