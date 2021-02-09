It was phenomenal overall performance Friday by the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers producing a dominant victory hosting Cutter Morning Star Lady Eagles 53-25 in senior high girls hoops at the Magnet Cove Gymnasium.
Lady Panther hoopster Karsen Davis provided a productive long range shooting display to knock down four triples from downtown to pace Magnet Cove with 14 points as the game’s high-scorer of the night. True-freshman Marleigh McCutcheon also sparked in the Lady Panther’s victory and dropped 11 points along drilling a triple from behind the arc that propelled Magnet Cove to a 28-point home win in 7-2A Conference play.
