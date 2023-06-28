As the summer offseason campaigns have begun, from the beginning of this week through the next week, the Dead Week period regulation will take place, in which no activities will be allowed from student-athletes and coaches sanctioned under the Arkansas Activities Association.
Dead Week Period In Session: Summer offseason activities put on hold for dead period authorized by Arkansas Activities Association
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- 2023 Brickfest 5k Run: Racers finish historic Brickfest 5K run with top places and times for 2023
- Dead Week Period In Session: Summer offseason activities put on hold for dead period authorized by Arkansas Activities Association
- McMahan awarded Vergie Smith-Fran Bennett Memorial Scholarship
- Plane crashes into Lake Hamilton
- 2023 Malvern Brickfest
- Check out what's new at the library
- Cuddle Babies Rescue
- June Chamber Breakfast
Popular Content
Articles
- HSCSO filling up the court docket
- Wreck in downtown Malvern
- Cast your votes in the Readers' Choice Awards 2023
- Brickfest is upon us!
- Two Found Dead In Rockport Home
- ARDOT public meeting
- Davis does it again at the Velvet Ditch Steak Classic
- 2023 Malvern Brickfest Car Show
- "Glitz, Glam, and Glory" at the 2023 Miss Brickfest Pageant
- 2023 Malvern Brickfest
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What season do you prefer?
You voted: