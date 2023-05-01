IMG_5803.JPG
Gerren Smith

HOPE — Senior Tyler “TG” Golden ignited the strike zone Friday and led the hometown Malvern Leopards to a 6-2 victory on the diamond against Hope to conclude 7-4A Conference baseball action.Golden earned the victory by delivering a stout performance on the mound, pitching a complete game and struck out 10 batters and threw 68 strikes across the plate.

