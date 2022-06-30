Now with the Dead Week period in effect authorized by the Arkansas Activities Association, the hometown Malvern Leopards put together a productive offseason baseball journey on the diamond for their summer schedule in May and early June. With several coaching changes throughout the state, the Leopards haven’t been able to compete against certain teams. Malvern baseball head coach Jordan Knight continued to stay optimistic and positive to make adjustments to their summer schedule and keep the Leopards intact to compete.
Knight was pleased by how the team’s dedication remained steady despite the cancellations that occurred by the credibility of numerous coaching moves around the state.
Read full story details in Wednesday's June 29 MDR newspaper edition.