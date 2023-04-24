341601946_3553533198305716_2996740390133944497_n.jpg

ENGLAND — The Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers and Jr. Lady Panthers track and field teams made some noise during their outing in the 2A-5 Jr. High Conference Meet in England. The Jr. Lady Panthers captured the ultimate crown and finished first place as the 2023 2A-5 Jr. Girls District Track Champions. The Jr. Lady Panthers racked up a winning team score of 176.5 points to capture the district girls track championship to top host team England who finished runner-up with 172 points.

