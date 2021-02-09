To showcase a 7-2A Conference duel of competitive up and down hoops competition Friday, the Magnet Cove Panthers were edged by the Cutter Morning Star Eagles, 48-44 in senior high boys basketball at Magnet Cove Gymnasium.
For the game, Panthers’ Horton led scoring with 12 points and Wetherington finished with 10 points for double-figures. Ashcraft drilled two triples with eight points. Tillery had a triple with five points.
Big man Baker finished with five points inside the arc, while Layne Evans and Jacob Clausen each contributed two points apiece.
Read full game highlights in Tuesdays February 9 MDR newspaper edition.