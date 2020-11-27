Davis, Kassidy Gray and Brianna Ramthum displayed hot shooting from long distance behind the arc early propelled the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers (2-1 overall) to a 10-point victory 37-27 against their visitors—Glen Rose Lady Beavers (1-2 overall) Monday for senior high girls action at the Magnet Cove High School Gymnasium.
Emma McJunkins sank two back-to-back jump shots to start the fourth quarter scoring and cut the Lady Beavers deficit 32-27—trailing Magnet Cove by five points with 5:06 remaining to play. Read full details in Fridays November 27 MDR newspaper edition.