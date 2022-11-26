BISMARCK — It was a victorious outing on the hardwood Monday for the Bismarck Lady Lions and Jr. Lady Lions while displaying their talents for a roaring sweep of victories against the Cutter Morning Star Lady Eagles during senior and junior high girls basketball competition at the famous Holt Gymnasium.
In junior high girls action, the Jr. Lady Lions’ star hoopster Grace Efird had a huge night on the court and led all-scorers with a season-high 23 points to post in double-figures in Bismarck’s 38-28 victory against the CMS Jr. Lady Eagles.