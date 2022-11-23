BISMARCK — To roar on the hardwood with some impressive play Saturday, the Bismarck Jr. Lady Lions went unbeaten during two competitive match-ups in a jamboree against Fountain Lake and Bauxite for seventh grade hoops.
The Jr. Lady Lions topped Fountain Lake 18-3 with Savannah Harris pacing Bismarck with seven points and Grace Efird adding six points.
Then, the Jr. Lady Lions came out victorious in a 15-point win against Bauxite 24-9 in their second bout on the court. For the game, Efird poured in 12 points to lead the way and post in double-digits—Katie Smith followed and sank five points through the net.
As a result, the Jr. Lady Lions capped off the day going 2-0 on the court.
