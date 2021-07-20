Several participants attended a shooting and skills summer basketball camp Monday hosted by the Bismarck Lions senior high team members under the direction of camp director and head coach Mark Hamby. The camp features boys and girls entering the fourth through seventh grades.
Campers learn the importance of how to properly shoot and handle the basketball to develop their abilities as productive ball players on the hardwood. The camp is scheduled July 19-21 held at the high school gym.
See coverage in Tuesday's July 20 MDR newspaper edition.